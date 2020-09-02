ECU receives nearly $1 million for gender equality program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Science Foundation is awarding East Carolina University with a $999,074 grant to continue work addressing gender inequality.

ECU’s project called THRIVE, Towards Hiring, Resources, Inclusion, Value and Excellence, dates back several years.

The NSF ADVANCE program that funded ECU’s project is designed to foster gender equity through a focus on the identification and elimination of organizational barriers that impede the full participation and advancement of diverse faculty in academic institutions.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson is the principal investigator on the project with numerous other faculty members contributing to applying for grant funding.

“Having the interim chancellor as lead investigator on the grant shows that ECU is serious,” said Co-Principal Investigator Kristen Myers of the Department of Sociology.

The project supports and improves ECU’s efforts to recruit and retain women in faculty positions, especially in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields.

THRIVE is adapted from a project called Advocates and Allies that began at North Dakota State University and has been implemented at other institutions across the country.

“Advocates and Allies recognizes that the people who really have to change the structure are the people who are most privileged by the structure,” Myers said. “And typically, in STEM fields that is full professors who are usually men. So, they recruited these usually white men in positions of authority” as allies in the effort to change the culture.

Myers also pointed to the university’s support of BRIDGES, a leadership academy for women; the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Women; the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center; efforts by the ECU Faculty Senate; and the work of the Office of Equity and Diversity as evidence of ECU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

In addition to Myers, Stephanie George of the Department of Engineering, Rachel Roper of the Brody School of Medicine, and Crystal Chambers of the College of Education are also co-principal investigators.

