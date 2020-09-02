Advertisement

ECU receives nearly $1 million for gender equality program

ECU
ECU(ECU)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Science Foundation is awarding East Carolina University with a $999,074 grant to continue work addressing gender inequality.

ECU’s project called THRIVE, Towards Hiring, Resources, Inclusion, Value and Excellence, dates back several years.

The NSF ADVANCE program that funded ECU’s project is designed to foster gender equity through a focus on the identification and elimination of organizational barriers that impede the full participation and advancement of diverse faculty in academic institutions.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson is the principal investigator on the project with numerous other faculty members contributing to applying for grant funding.

“Having the interim chancellor as lead investigator on the grant shows that ECU is serious,” said Co-Principal Investigator Kristen Myers of the Department of Sociology.

The project supports and improves ECU’s efforts to recruit and retain women in faculty positions, especially in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields.

THRIVE is adapted from a project called Advocates and Allies that began at North Dakota State University and has been implemented at other institutions across the country.

“Advocates and Allies recognizes that the people who really have to change the structure are the people who are most privileged by the structure,” Myers said. “And typically, in STEM fields that is full professors who are usually men. So, they recruited these usually white men in positions of authority” as allies in the effort to change the culture.

Myers also pointed to the university’s support of BRIDGES, a leadership academy for women; the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Women; the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center; efforts by the ECU Faculty Senate; and the work of the Office of Equity and Diversity as evidence of ECU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

In addition to Myers, Stephanie George of the Department of Engineering, Rachel Roper of the Brody School of Medicine, and Crystal Chambers of the College of Education are also co-principal investigators.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

News

Volleyball team recognized nationally for academics

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
This year has been challenging for students at every grade level, and for student-athletes COVID-19 has forced many of their sports to change drastically or be cancelled all together. But one volleyball team is now celebrating their triumphs in the classroom, after they won a national award for their team grade point average.

News

NC Sheriff: Body of 1 child swept away found; boy still missing

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Authorities say crews have found the body of one child swept away by floodwaters earlier this week in North Carolina but a search is still underway for a second missing child.

News

Playgrounds to reopen Friday after Executive Order shutdown

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Playgrounds to reopen Friday after Executive Order shutdown

News

North Carolina Museum of Art Galleries opening

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Museum of Art will welcome visitors back to the Museum galleries starting Wednesday, September 9.

Latest News

News

ECU Poll: Trump slightly up, Cooper ahead, senate race tied

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The latest political poll by ECU shows President Trump and Governor Cooper both with leads in their races, while the U.S. Senate contest is tied.

News

NC graduation rate continues to climb

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina’s four-year high school graduation rate increased to 87.6 percent with the class of 2020, up from 86.5 percent for the 2019 graduating class.

News

NC launches free COVID-19 testing for those uninsured

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched the NC Medicaid Optional COVID-19 Testing program, which will reimburse Medicaid providers for costs associated with COVID-19 testing of people without insurance.

News

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce names 2019 Small Business Leader of the Year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce names 2019 Small Business Leader of the Year

News

FEMA giving $1 million to CarolinaEast Medical Center for COVID related expenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
FEMA giving $1 million to CarolinaEast Medical Center for COVID related expenses