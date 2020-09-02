ECU Poll: Trump slightly up, Cooper ahead, senate race tied

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The latest political poll by ECU shows President Trump and Governor Cooper both with leads in their races, while the U.S. Senate contest is tied.

The poll was conducted by East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research Aug. 29-30 after the Republican National Convention. It shows President Donald Trump with a small lead over former Vice President Joe Biden, 49% to 47%, with 3% of respondents undecided. With a margin of error in the poll of plus or minus 3.4%, the race is a statistical dead heat.

Of those who answered that they intended to vote for either Trump or Biden, 96% said they had already made up their minds, with just 4% indicating they are still open to changing their minds.

For governor, the poll reveals 50% of respondents would vote for Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper over Republican challenger Dan Forest, who was picked by 40% percent. Eight percent were undecided or selected another candidate. Cooper continues to receive high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 54% approving compared to 35% disapproving.

The poll indicates that the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina will be close, with Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham each favored by 44% of respondents. Nine percent indicated they were undecided or favored another candidate.

The sample consisted of 1,101 likely voters in North Carolina, and the data were weighted by age, education, race, gender, region, mode and 2016 election modeling.

