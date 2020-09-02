Advertisement

ECU Poll: Trump slightly up, Cooper ahead, senate race tied

(WCAX)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The latest political poll by ECU shows President Trump and Governor Cooper both with leads in their races, while the U.S. Senate contest is tied.

The poll was conducted by East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research Aug. 29-30 after the Republican National Convention. It shows President Donald Trump with a small lead over former Vice President Joe Biden, 49% to 47%, with 3% of respondents undecided. With a margin of error in the poll of plus or minus 3.4%, the race is a statistical dead heat.

Of those who answered that they intended to vote for either Trump or Biden, 96% said they had already made up their minds, with just 4% indicating they are still open to changing their minds.

For governor, the poll reveals 50% of respondents would vote for Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper over Republican challenger Dan Forest, who was picked by 40% percent. Eight percent were undecided or selected another candidate. Cooper continues to receive high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 54% approving compared to 35% disapproving.

The poll indicates that the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina will be close, with Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham each favored by 44% of respondents. Nine percent indicated they were undecided or favored another candidate.

The sample consisted of 1,101 likely voters in North Carolina, and the data were weighted by age, education, race, gender, region, mode and 2016 election modeling.

ECU Political Poll

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

News

Volleyball team recognized nationally for academics

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
This year has been challenging for students at every grade level, and for student-athletes COVID-19 has forced many of their sports to change drastically or be cancelled all together. But one volleyball team is now celebrating their triumphs in the classroom, after they won a national award for their team grade point average.

News

NC Sheriff: Body of 1 child swept away found; boy still missing

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Authorities say crews have found the body of one child swept away by floodwaters earlier this week in North Carolina but a search is still underway for a second missing child.

News

Playgrounds to reopen Friday after Executive Order shutdown

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Playgrounds to reopen Friday after Executive Order shutdown

News

North Carolina Museum of Art Galleries opening

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Museum of Art will welcome visitors back to the Museum galleries starting Wednesday, September 9.

Latest News

News

ECU receives nearly $1 million for gender equality program

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU receives nearly $1 million for gender equality program

News

NC graduation rate continues to climb

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina’s four-year high school graduation rate increased to 87.6 percent with the class of 2020, up from 86.5 percent for the 2019 graduating class.

News

NC launches free COVID-19 testing for those uninsured

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched the NC Medicaid Optional COVID-19 Testing program, which will reimburse Medicaid providers for costs associated with COVID-19 testing of people without insurance.

News

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce names 2019 Small Business Leader of the Year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce names 2019 Small Business Leader of the Year

News

FEMA giving $1 million to CarolinaEast Medical Center for COVID related expenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
FEMA giving $1 million to CarolinaEast Medical Center for COVID related expenses