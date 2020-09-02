ECU nursing students prepare to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six million nurses—that’s how many nurses the World Health Organization says we’ll need by 2030.

Nurses were already in high-demand when those studies came out in 2018. Now, in the midst of a pandemic, the demand hasn’t stopped, even though some students are having to finish programs online.

ECU’s nursing program is already unique, as it starts in January, and by December, the students are registered nurses. Nursing student Maria Blasius has had to adjust to training online, despite nursing being so hands-on.

Blasius said, “In March, we left for Spring Break expecting to come back and roll straight back into clinicals and then got the news that we were not going to be coming back.”

When Blasuis finishes at the end of the semester, she’ll likely be working at a hospital filled with COVID-19 patients, but that doesn’t phase her.

“The fact that we’ve all stuck with it and have been able to persevere and go through this really difficult time, in the middle of a pandemic, just shows how much we all really do want this,” Blasius said.

Jeanne Martin with ECU’s College of Nursing says her students will be ready, because their program was already teaching students how to treat patients with infectious diseases.

The students learn about principles of infectious control during their first week of school. They also later learn about ventilators and septic shock.

Martin said, “Without a doubt, the student nurses who are graduating from our College of Nursing are well-prepared—not that it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be hard. And there are going to be challenges, but that’s why they have orientation periods and nurse residency programs to take the next step to adequately prepare them to be independent practitioners.”

Even though Martin says most of her students have stuck with the program, there was an option for an out due to the circumstances.

“They did have an option in the College of Nursing,” Martin said, “If they felt uncomfortable re-entering into our agencies given the nature and the environment we were currently in to step out of our program and then re-enter a year from now.”

However, Blasius says she never second-guessed becoming a nurse, because she feels like patients are going to need her help.

Blasisus said, “To go through nursing school at a time like this, we are very motivated to care for you and to make sure that we can safely do so. And, really, our instructors and hospitals would not let us go out there and practice if we were not able to do so safely.”

While they were in school, nursing students were not allowed to treat COVID-19 positive patients.

Once they graduate, they’ll still have to go through training with the hospital before practicing on their own.

The accelerated nursing program is having a virtual information session on September 15.

