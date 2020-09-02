Advertisement

ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

ECU Football vs. UCF
ECU Football vs. UCF(tyler feldman | WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football’s season-opening game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert made this announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert said his department will continue working with ECU, local and state health officials to hopefully be able to allow fans for the Pirates’ remaining four home games.

According to ECU athletics’ press release, the UCF game will allow only essential game management and broadcast personnel, as well as a limited number of media members.

Parking lots operated by ECU will also be closed off to fans on gameday.

