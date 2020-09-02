ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football’s season-opening game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert made this announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert said his department will continue working with ECU, local and state health officials to hopefully be able to allow fans for the Pirates’ remaining four home games.

“This is disappointing news to deliver to Pirate Nation. Currently, it is in the best interest to proceed without fans for our first home game after consulting with local and state health officials. We are optimistic we will be able to host fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium during the 2020 season at the appropriate time.”

According to ECU athletics’ press release, the UCF game will allow only essential game management and broadcast personnel, as well as a limited number of media members.

Parking lots operated by ECU will also be closed off to fans on gameday.

