East Carolina University to implement pass/fail system for fall semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University is implementing a pass/fail system for students for the fall semester.

In a letter to students, the university says that the move is in response to rapidly changing circumstances concerning the coronavirus and the moving of undergraduate courses to remote.

“We understand that it may cause some uncertainty and anxiety as we finish the fall semester. To help alleviate those concerns we are implementing an Emergency Grading Accommodation for the Fall 2020 semester (block 1, block 2, 15-week).”

The letter says:

• Beginning today, Sept. 2, ECU will implement the pass/fail option to undergraduate students. Courses graded as pass/fail under this exception will count towards applicable curricular, major, continuation and graduation requirements.

• A grade of pass/fail will not count toward a student’s GPA but will count toward earned semester hours.

• All academic transcripts will have a note added to Fall 2020 indicating the major disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the academic experience.

• As of today, the pass/fail option is only for undergraduate students.

• Students are strongly advised to speak with an advisor before making the decision to declare a class pass/fail.

ECU says that more details on the implementation of the Emergency Grading Accommodation will be available as soon as it’s in place.

