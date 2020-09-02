East Carolina University to implement pass/fail system for fall semester
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University is implementing a pass/fail system for students for the fall semester.
In a letter to students, the university says that the move is in response to rapidly changing circumstances concerning the coronavirus and the moving of undergraduate courses to remote.
The letter says:
• Beginning today, Sept. 2, ECU will implement the pass/fail option to undergraduate students. Courses graded as pass/fail under this exception will count towards applicable curricular, major, continuation and graduation requirements.
• A grade of pass/fail will not count toward a student’s GPA but will count toward earned semester hours.
• All academic transcripts will have a note added to Fall 2020 indicating the major disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the academic experience.
• As of today, the pass/fail option is only for undergraduate students.
• Students are strongly advised to speak with an advisor before making the decision to declare a class pass/fail.
ECU says that more details on the implementation of the Emergency Grading Accommodation will be available as soon as it’s in place.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.