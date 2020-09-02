Duck Donuts fundraiser to benefit kids at James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During the month of September, customers who visit Duck Donuts in Greenville and Jacksonville will have the opportunity to roundup their change in support of the 4th annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program Campaign.

The money raised will go towards the purchase of Chemo Duck Programs, an education and medical play therapy tool used to help local families and children who are undergoing cancer treatment at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program helps alleviate fear and anxiety in children undergoing cancer treatment.

The fundraiser is going on franchise-wide and in the previous three-years has raised nearly $190,000. This year’s funds will go directly to 50 children’s hospitals in the communities local Duck Donuts’ owners serve across the United States.

Donations from Duck Donuts and its customers have enabled 6,000 families to receive Gabe’s Chemo Duck Programs at no cost. This educational program includes a 12-inch, soft “Chemo Duck” used for medical play therapy; a bilingual companion overview book; an activity book; and an educational DVD that includes a cartoon about the program.

