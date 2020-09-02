DEPUTIES: Wanted man arrested following chase in stolen car

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say a wanted man was taken into custody following a high speed chase.

Deputies say Robert Baxter, 50, of Sneads Ferry was wanted for failing to appear in federal court on drug charges. Deputies say he was located in a stolen car near Holly Ridge and sped off as law enforcement approached.

Authorities say he led them on a chase through Sneads Ferry before landing in a ditch at the intersection of Highway 210 and Dixon Road. Deputies say he tried to run away, but was taken into custody.

Baxter has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggressive driving among other charges. He was booked into jail under a $12,000 bond.

