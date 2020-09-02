Deputies: Traffic stop leads to seizure of more than 11 pounds of meth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Tennessee man is accused of trafficking more than 11 pounds of meth in Nash County.

Juan Pablo Perez-Pina, 23, was pulled over on Aug. 29 for a traffic stop on Highway 264. Deputies said they suspected “criminal activity,” which led to a K-9 sniff of the 2017 Ford F-250. A positive alert from the K-9 then led to a search of the truck.

During their search, deputies said they seized more than 11 pounds of meth from inside a box. Perez-Pina was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking by possession, trafficking by transportation and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Perez-Pina is currently being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.