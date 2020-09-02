Advertisement

Community group disappointed with Pitt Schools’ vote to continue in-person learning

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local NAACP officials and community members are expressing disappointment with Pitt County School Leaders’ decision to continue in-person classes.

The school board voted seven-to-two last week to continue both face-to-face and remote learning. The vote came after the board got a requested recommendation from county Health Director John Silvernail.

Dr. Silvernail recommended a month-long switch to remote learning only.

Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson said the board’s decision puts children and families at risk, especially minority families who are disproportionately contracting the coronavirus.

“I can’t imagine they would want to jeopardize the health and well being of teachers, students and staff. Once they come in to the school system to do their job, they have to go back home to their families in their home environment, and this could be very detrimental,” said Henderson.

Henderson said he would like to see the board take advice and guidance from health professionals seriously and follow the requested recommendations.

