Coastal Carolina Regional Airport breaks ground for aircraft rescue & firefighting facility

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A local airport is receiving nearly $6 million in federal funds for upgrades to help make travel safer.

Officials at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern broke ground Tuesday on a new $5.8 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.

The new facility will be built adjacent to the flightline in the current rental car return parking lot.

The building will feature advanced equipment and provide an emergency operations center for staff working through hurricanes and other emergencies.

