AAA Labor Day travel advice during COVID pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you plan on hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, AAA is offering some advice and tips to get you there safely.

AAA advisors say over the 2019 Labor Day week, 10 people died in North Carolina and almost 600 were injured as a direct result of impaired driving across our roadways. 66 people died due to speeding and distracted and sleepy driving, according to the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of travel and could affect what the numbers look like this holiday week. AAA advisors say the COVID-19 pandemic can be very confusing for travelers with people still questioning how the pandemic will affect their trips.

Because of the travel uncertainties, AAA is offering free resources for travelers.

“Labor Day is typically the last big hurrah for the summer travel season,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “With students back in school, the majority of travelers are most likely to take up to a 3-day road trip. We encourage travelers to take advantage of these free resources as they develop their travel plans.”

AAA recommends the following tips to consider before your road trip:

· Prep your vehicle to ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected.

· Plan stops because some destinations and businesses may have adjusted their hours of operation.

· Pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Some regions have ordinances requiring the use of masks.

· Pack food and water to reduce the number of times you need to go to the store.

· Pull out of the traffic lanes if your car breaks down. If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.

AAA advisors add low gas prices continue to make road trips affordable for travelers. They say it appears drivers will pay the lowest Labor Day gas prices in four years. The national average price for gasoline is $2.23 per gallon. That’s 35 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid on Labor Day 2019 ($2.58)

