WITN Sports Spotlight: Keeshawn Silver

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount senior and UNC commit Keeshawn Silver is the winner of our very first WITN Sports Spotlight award!

“It’s a blessing for real to be the first,” Silver said Tuesday afternoon.

Silver is rated as a five-star defensive end who will be graduating from Rocky Mount High School after the fall semester and enrolling early at UNC in early January.

My mom said that everybody comes in as a 5-star, 4-star, 3-star. Everybody had 30-plus offers. But the thing that’s going to put you aside is your mentality. So if I come in with that mentality, there’s nothing that can really stop me.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound standout athlete said it was a tough decision to not play his senior football season starting in February but said it was his plan all along to enroll early at UNC.

“Beast. Man-child. All day. Freak. Just an extraordinary person.”

Silver told WITN Sports he cannot wait to get going at Chapel Hill under legendary head coach Mack Brown. He’s also happy to be playing close to home.

“I’m from Rocky Mount,” said Silver. “You don’t really hear no big names in Rocky Mount. I feel like I have a really big name in the area. So I think my family is happy where I’m going. Close to home. Not to far to come visit me.”

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

