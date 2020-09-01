Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Keeshawn Silver

5-star defensive end from Rocky Mount headed to UNC in January
Keeshawn Silver - UNC football - Rocky Mount High School
Keeshawn Silver - UNC football - Rocky Mount High School(Keeshawn Silver)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount senior and UNC commit Keeshawn Silver is the winner of our very first WITN Sports Spotlight award!

“It’s a blessing for real to be the first,” Silver said Tuesday afternoon.

Silver is rated as a five-star defensive end who will be graduating from Rocky Mount High School after the fall semester and enrolling early at UNC in early January.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound standout athlete said it was a tough decision to not play his senior football season starting in February but said it was his plan all along to enroll early at UNC.

Silver told WITN Sports he cannot wait to get going at Chapel Hill under legendary head coach Mack Brown. He’s also happy to be playing close to home.

“I’m from Rocky Mount,” said Silver. “You don’t really hear no big names in Rocky Mount. I feel like I have a really big name in the area. So I think my family is happy where I’m going. Close to home. Not to far to come visit me.”

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

