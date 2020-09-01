Advertisement

UNCW reports fourth COVID-19 cluster

UNC Wilmington
UNC Wilmington(WECT)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UNCW has identified a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases in Cornerstone Hall.

This follows the cluster of five cases Sunday at Sandpiper Hall, and clusters of five in each Pelican Hall and Graham-Hewlett Hall reported last Thursday.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.

The individuals involved in this latest cluster are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. To protect individuals’ private health information, UNCW will not publicly identify students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19.

The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

