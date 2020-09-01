Advertisement

Tropical Storm Omar forms; Nana continues west

Tropical Depression 15 has become Tropical Storm Omar as of the 5 p.m. update.
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Omar

Tropical Storm Omar becomes our 16th named storm of the 2020 season. The storm is about 100-150 miles off our coast and is continuing to pull away from the area. We saw some increased rip current threats across area beaches today, but those rip threats should subside over the next few days.

Omar will stay north of Bermuda and then run in to some cooler water. It is expected to lose its tropical characteristics by Thursday.

The official track of Tropical Storm Omar as of the 5 p.m. update (9-1)
The official track of Tropical Storm Omar as of the 5 p.m. update (9-1)(Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Nana

Tropical Storm Nana formed in the Caribbean Sea south of Jamaica at midday Tuesday. Nana will continue her trek westward over the next few days, reaching Belize by midday Thursday as a category 1 hurricane. No U.S. interests are in the path of Nana.

The official track of Tropical Storm Nana as of the 5 p.m. update (9-1)
The official track of Tropical Storm Nana as of the 5 p.m. update (9-1)(Charlie Ironmonger)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

