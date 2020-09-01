Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Depression #15 no threat here

Tropical Depression #15

Outside of increasing dangerous rip currents, the system will bring no impacts to eastern North Carolina. If the depression reaches storm strength, it will earn the name Omar. A system is the Caribbean became Tropical Storm Nana at midday Tuesday.

Tropical Depression #15 (Phillip Williams)

Tropical Storm Nana

Tropical Storm Nana formed in the Caribbean Sea south of Jamaica at midday Tuesday. Max winds are near 50 mph and this system is tracking west at 18 mph. Lowest pressure in the system is 1004 mb. The future track takes the storm to Belize by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Nana (Phillip Williams)

