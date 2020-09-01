Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Depression #15 no threat here

The system off our coast may become Omar, but will move away.
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Tropical Depression #15

Outside of increasing dangerous rip currents, the system will bring no impacts to eastern North Carolina. If the depression reaches storm strength, it will earn the name Omar. A system is the Caribbean became Tropical Storm Nana at midday Tuesday.

Tropical Depression #15
Tropical Depression #15(Phillip Williams)

Tropical Storm Nana

Tropical Storm Nana formed in the Caribbean Sea south of Jamaica at midday Tuesday. Max winds are near 50 mph and this system is tracking west at 18 mph. Lowest pressure in the system is 1004 mb. The future track takes the storm to Belize by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Nana
Tropical Storm Nana(Phillip Williams)

