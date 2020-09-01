Advertisement

TROOPERS: Williamston man killed in vehicle hit & run

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bear Grass, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says that a man was killed in a hit and run this past weekend.

Trooper Brian Allen says that it happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Bear Grass Road around half a mile from Bear Grass.

Troopers say that Brandon Hines, 41, of Williamston, was killed when he was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Allen says that a passerby saw Hines lying in the roadway and called highway patrol.

The Highway Patrol says the evidence shows that Hines was walking north on the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle as it was heading south.

Investigators are working to locate cameras that were in the area that may help them find the vehicle.

Trooper Allen says anyone with information should call *47 to reach the highway patrol.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ECU football program resumes practice following COVID cluster

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU football activities are back underway after a COVID-19 cluster earlier this month brought them to a halt.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: A few storms around Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
A few scattered showers will pop up Tuesday afternoon.

Crime

DEPUTIES: Three victims in weekend Duplin County shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies say there were three victims in a weekend shooting near Warsaw.

News

Two gyms to reopen in our state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two gyms are reopening in our state.

Latest News

News

Two gyms to reopen in our state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two gyms are reopening in our state.

Travel

$1.3 million in funding heading to Onslow County airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
An Eastern Carolina airport is among a handful in the state to be part of $1.2 billion in grants being awarded through the FAA.

Crime

K9 leads to drug arrest in New Bern

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies arrested and charged Quanterrio Mejias of New Bern with trafficking in heroin and possession with the intent to sell/ deliver cocaine.

Coronavirus

Ban on utility shutoffs set to end

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The ban issued by North Carolina’s Utilities Commission expires on Sept. 1.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

First of three vaccine clinics in Lenoir County held at Kinston High School

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
First of three Education and health vaccination clinics held at KInston High School on Monday.