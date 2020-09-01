TROOPERS: Williamston man killed in vehicle hit & run

Bear Grass, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says that a man was killed in a hit and run this past weekend.

Trooper Brian Allen says that it happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Bear Grass Road around half a mile from Bear Grass.

Troopers say that Brandon Hines, 41, of Williamston, was killed when he was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Allen says that a passerby saw Hines lying in the roadway and called highway patrol.

The Highway Patrol says the evidence shows that Hines was walking north on the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle as it was heading south.

Investigators are working to locate cameras that were in the area that may help them find the vehicle.

Trooper Allen says anyone with information should call *47 to reach the highway patrol.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.