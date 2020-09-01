Advertisement

Study shows visitor spending in Pitt County up in 2019

(AP)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual study by Visit North Carolina shows visitor spending in Pitt County up in 2019 over the previous year.

Domestic visitors to and within Pitt County spent $271.08 million in 2019, an increase of 4% from $260.9 million in 2018.

“We are excited to see the positive year-over-year impact travel and tourism is making in our local economy,” stated Andrew Schmidt, President & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “Our destination continues to grow and evolve allowing us to attract visitors from multiple market segments, including leisure, meetings, sports, family reunions, and more to create a positive economic impact and increase awareness of Greenville-Pitt County.”

The study shows Pitt County 21st out of North Carolina’s 100 counties in total tourism economic impact.

Visitors to North Carolina set a record for spending in 2019. The $26.7 billion in total spending represented an increase of 5.6 percent from 2018.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AAA Labor Day travel advice during COVID pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
If you plan on hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, AAA is offering some advice and tips to get you there safely.

News

Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms

News

Jacksonville Kiwanis Club motorcycle ride to benefit local organizations

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Members of an Onslow County civic group hope an event planned this weekend will help them give back to their community while having a good time.

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

News

Troopers: Ambulance drivers crashes trying to avoid deer

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Investigators say an ambulance crash near Pactolus in Pitt County Tuesday morning happened when the driver tried to avoid hitting a deer.

Latest News

News

Bars & restaurants react to continued restrictions

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Some gyms reopen ahead of decision allowing it

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Weather Authority Forecast, September 1st, 2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast, September 1st, 2020

News

ECU nursing students prepare to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Now, in the midst of a pandemic, the demand for nurses hasn’t stopped, even though some students are having to finish programs online.

News

National Weather Service Virtual Hurricane Forums highlight peak of hurricane season

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
During the peak of hurricane season, the town of Cape Carteret and the National Weather Service hosted a virtual Hurricane Community Forum Tuesday night talking about risks and preparations.

News

Congressmen seek support for American Airlines at PGV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Democrat Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) and Republican Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) are seeking support from Congress that would keep American Airlines flying to and from Pitt-Greenville Airport.