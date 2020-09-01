Study shows visitor spending in Pitt County up in 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual study by Visit North Carolina shows visitor spending in Pitt County up in 2019 over the previous year.

Domestic visitors to and within Pitt County spent $271.08 million in 2019, an increase of 4% from $260.9 million in 2018.

“We are excited to see the positive year-over-year impact travel and tourism is making in our local economy,” stated Andrew Schmidt, President & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “Our destination continues to grow and evolve allowing us to attract visitors from multiple market segments, including leisure, meetings, sports, family reunions, and more to create a positive economic impact and increase awareness of Greenville-Pitt County.”

The study shows Pitt County 21st out of North Carolina’s 100 counties in total tourism economic impact.

Visitors to North Carolina set a record for spending in 2019. The $26.7 billion in total spending represented an increase of 5.6 percent from 2018.

