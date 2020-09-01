State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On the eve of a utility moratorium expiration that protects residents from utility disconnections due to COVID-19, North Carolina Civil Rights leaders are seeking help for those unable to pay and facing disconnections.

The State President of the NAACP, the Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, wrote Governor Roy Cooper a letter applauding the governor for a previous moratorium extension, but questioning how he could allow it to expire on Monday.

Rev. Dr. Spearman said, “Time is running out and we are facing another critical juncture. The companion moratorium on utility disconnections issued by the North Carolina Utilities Commission for rate-regulated utilities, such as Duke Energy expires at the End of August. Millions of additional families will live in fear of losing essential services that they can not afford.”

He added, “We must do more.” Dr. Spearman said the health of many citizens will be at risk if utility services are disconnected during the extreme heat and humid conditions of the summer. Dr. Spearman has asked Governor Cooper to issue a new Executive Order to protect low-income households most at risk of losing essential services.

As of Monday, Governor Cooper has not issued an extension on the utility disconnections that are set to expire Monday night.

