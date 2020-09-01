Advertisement

Sneads Ferry woman watched from 1,000 miles away as her home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura

Denise Corman moved from Lake Charles, Louisiana about a year ago.
Ivo Reynolds' Lake Charles, Louisiana home had its roof ripped off during Hurricane Laura.
By Liam Collins
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - The clean-up is continuing throughout the gulf coast after Hurricane Laura destroyed houses and took down power lines on the Texas-Louisiana border.

At least 15 people are dead and more than 8,000 homes are destroyed in the aftermath.

Denise Corman lives in Sneads Ferry, but grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana. As the storm made landfall, Corman said she was on a video chat with her family as they barely made it out alive.

“My mom was on the phone with me, we were facetiming during the storm and she was crying and I was crying, Corman said. “At that point she told me ’I’m not going to make it. I love you, and I’m sorry for staying but I’m not going to make it.’”

Corman said Louisiana needs donations of water, gas and power generators, as well as pandemic safety supplies like masks and sanitizers.

Corman is coordinating a visit to Louisiana to drop off supplies. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

