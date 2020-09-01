Phillip’s Forecast: A few storms around Tuesday afternoon

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Tuesday

Tropical Depression 15 will move quickly away from the coast Tuesday with no impacts on the forecast, outside of a higher rip current risk. Highs in the upper 80s will combine with the muggy air to pop some scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. The storms will be hit and miss with the rain chance running around 30 to 40%. The heat index will be in the upper 90s

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

High pressure will build over the southeastern U.S. from Wednesday through Friday with climbing temps each day. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with the continued high humidity making it feel like 100-105 degrees. Rain is unlikely with chances under 20% through the end of the week.

Saturday & Sunday & Labor Day

A cold front will move through the area Saturday morning with little rainfall, but temps will come down a bit behind the front. Rain chances Saturday will likely be under 30% with high coming down to the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be falling Saturday afternoon helping the air to cool to the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday. Sunday is trending partly cloudy with comfortable highs in the mid 80s, however if the front stalls, we may have introduce rain chances. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day with some clouds and rain chances around 20%.

Tropical Depression #15

Tropical Depression #15 formed off the coast of the Carolinas Monday and as of midday Tuesday continues to move away from us. It is moving east-northeast at 14 mph and is centered about 150 miles east southeast of Cape Hatteras. Max winds are 35 mph. This system will not impact our weather, but is causing high rip currents along the central Outer Banks.