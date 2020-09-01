Advertisement

North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police announces police reform principles

(KFYR-TV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police is responding to calls for reform to increase transparency and accountability of police departments.

The association says in order to enact meaningful reform, evidence based, informed, and comprehensive initiatives are necessary to make a lasting impact.

The NC Association of Chiefs of Police released a letter stating, “The recent tragic events have highlighted the importance of strong, collaborative relationships between local police and the communities that they protect. Over the past several weeks the NCACP has created a vision to improve the culture of the policing in our state. In developing this vision, the NCACP discussed how race relations, public mental health issues, politics, community policing, criminal behaviors, and the media affect our respective communities. The NCACP developed this vision to guide our police agencies in the current complex environment and improve the quality of policing in our state.”

This vision includes the following principles:

1. The Principle of Sanctity of Life will be the first and fundamental requirement of every encounter with citizens, inculcated in training, policies and procedures, and continually emphasized.

2. The Principle of Fair and Respectful Policing must permeate the culture of police work, requiring every initial contact with citizens to reflect, respect and regard for the dignity of every individual.

3. In order to help maintain the trust of the community, it is important that we develop a quality work force which includes the concepts of service in the hiring process and ensure accountability so that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly and fairly investigated.

The NC Association of Chiefs of Police says, “This vision ensures greater accountability for North Carolina, it will prioritize the safety and shared security of our communities, and ensure that our law enforcement agencies are consistently reflecting the values of the communities they serve.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

