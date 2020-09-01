New Bern Police warn of scammers posing as police

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police are warning that callers are claiming to be from the New Bern Police Department and are asking people for money.

Police say the scammers claim to have an arrest warrant for the person and they must send payment through the mail to avoid arrest.

New Bern Police say this is a scam and that the department would not contact anyone requesting payment to avoid arrest.

Police say if you receive such a call, do not send any money.

