Advertisement

NCEL 08-31-20

NCEL 08-31-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First of three vaccine clinics in Lenoir County held at Kinston High School

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
First of three Education and health vaccination clinics held at KInston High School on Monday.

News

Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

News

State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer if its not extended or without a new Executive Order

News

Beaufort census visits

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Colon Cancer-Matt H pkg

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Pitt Covid update - Nikki pkg

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

UNCW reports fourth COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
UNCW has identified a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases in Cornerstone Hall.

News

Beaufort County door-to-door census to begin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People in Beaufort County will soon hear someone knocking on their doors as census workers begin doing in-person surveys in the coming weeks.

News

Group shows support for Onslow County Sheriff’s Office by providing free meals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A non-profit group in North Carolina wants police and other first responders to know their efforts are appreciated.

News

Greater Church in Kinston donates school supplies to nearly 150 students, more students on waiting list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Greater Church in Kinston donates school supplies to nearly 150 students, more students on waiting list