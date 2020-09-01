News
NCEL 08-31-20
NCEL 08-31-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
News
First of three vaccine clinics in Lenoir County held at Kinston High School
Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
First of three Education and health vaccination clinics held at KInston High School on Monday.
News
Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers
News
State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer if its not extended or without a new Executive Order
News
Beaufort census visits
Updated: 4 hours ago
News
Colon Cancer-Matt H pkg
Updated: 4 hours ago
News
Pitt Covid update - Nikki pkg
Updated: 4 hours ago
News
UNCW reports fourth COVID-19 cluster
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
UNCW has identified a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases in Cornerstone Hall.
News
Beaufort County door-to-door census to begin
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
People in Beaufort County will soon hear someone knocking on their doors as census workers begin doing in-person surveys in the coming weeks.
News
Group shows support for Onslow County Sheriff’s Office by providing free meals
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
A non-profit group in North Carolina wants police and other first responders to know their efforts are appreciated.
News
Greater Church in Kinston donates school supplies to nearly 150 students, more students on waiting list
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Greater Church in Kinston donates school supplies to nearly 150 students, more students on waiting list