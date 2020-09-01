K9 leads to drug arrest in New Bern

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 helped lead a drug bust in New Bern.

Deputies arrested and charged Quanterrio Mejias of New Bern with trafficking in heroin and possession with the intent to sell/ deliver cocaine.

The sheriff’s office says K9 Nibbles alerted deputies to drugs in the car during a license check on Simmons Street. Deputies say they found heroin, cocaine, scales and syringes inside the car.

Mejias is being held under a $500,000 bond at the Craven County Detention Center.

Deputies say K9 Nibbles was rescued from a dog fighting ring in Canada and rehabilitated by Throwaway Dog Project.

