Jim’s Forecast: A few storms around Tuesday afternoon

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Tuesday

Tropical Depression 15 will move quickly away from the coast Tuesday morning with no impacts on the forecast, outside of a higher rip current risk. Highs in the upper 80s will combine with the muggy air to pop some scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. The storms will be hit and miss with the rain chance running around 40%. The heat index will run in the upper 90s

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Humidity will follow T.D. 15, settling over the East through the tail end of the work week. A cold front to the northwest will show sluggish movement, keeping us in the standard unsettled summer time weather pattern. Highs will return to the low 90s with the additional humidity making it feel like the triple digits.

Saturday & Sunday

The sluggish front will finally move into the East this weekend, leading to a better chance of rain. Both Saturday and Sunday will see 40% chance of rain with highs falling from the low 90s to the mid 80s. The front, expected to clear the coast Sunday, will help usher in a slightly cooler temperature trend as we head into next week.