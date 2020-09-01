Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Horizons at the Oakwood School leaders say the 2020 summer had a very different look than their traditional on-campus summer, but said the learning never stopped.

According to Executive Director Kris Arnold, during Horizons at Home online summer learning, students were given summer supplies, engaged with their teachers in STEAM and core subjects like math and reading, viewed content videos and read-a-loud’s from teachers, volunteers, and board members, and continually worked on their social-emotional intelligence.

Horizons at Home 2020 enrolled 53 Students. During the six weeks, Horizons students participated activities from dance, music, math, reading, science, physical education, and more.

According to board members and volunteers, students did more than 120 reading and math lessons and utilized YouTube story videos throughout the summer as well.

Students also learned life and social/emotional lessons during Horizons at Home 2020. Horizons leaders said, throughout the summer, mindfulness and life skills were continually addressed. Students learned about emotions, coping strategies for overwhelming feelings, and ways to handle conflict.

They gave students and staff an opportunity to reflect on everything happening in the world and the importance of community in times of struggle and difficulty.

In addition to feeding the mind, Horizons also physically fed summer participants fruits and veggies, as well as water and apple juice, distributed throughout the summer to help families with summer hunger needs.

