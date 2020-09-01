Group shows support for Onslow County Sheriff’s Office by providing free meals

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit group in North Carolina wants police and other first responders to know their efforts are appreciated.

The organization “Latinos For Freedom,” is traveling across the state, serving food to emergency workers.

Its latest stop was Monday at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

President Joshua Flores says the group started as a response to protests denouncing all police and calls to defund law enforcement.

He says providing officers and deputies with free meals is a way to show support to these workers.

Flores says, “If I’m sleeping at night, they’re protecting me at night. I don’t want no defunding to the police. They need more funding to be exact. They’re overworked and underpaid.”

Flores’ group has organized more than 20 events in the last few weeks, feeding more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.

