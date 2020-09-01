Greater Church in Kinston donates school supplies to nearly 150 students, more students on waiting list

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers of a school supply giveaway in Lenoir County are apologizing to students after a larger group than expected came to the school supply give-a-way.

Leaders with Greater Church in Kinston say ’They’re sorry’ that some children left the fundraiser without getting school supplies for this school year. But added, they’re working out a way to get students the needed school items.

Greater Church teamed up with Northeast Elementary School for Monday’s give-a-way. It was supposed to run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., but demand was so great, supplies ran out after just 18-minutes.

Before the supply ran out, volunteers were able to give back packs, headphones, and other supplies to 140 children.

School supply fundraiser organizer Estella Pitt said, “To be able to be a blessing was just something that’s incredible. It’s so rewarding because you know that you’re helping somebody else.”

Organizers also said children, who were unable to get supplies on Monday, will not go without. They are getting more school supplies for those students who did not get items. Volunteers took the families’ information and they’ll be called to the church later this week to get free supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.