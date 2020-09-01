Advertisement

Governor Roy Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions on some activities

The governor announced Tuesday a partial reopening of schools next month.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cooper says that the state’s COVID-19 trends are stable.

Dubbed “Safer at Home Phase 2.5”, the governor says that several activities will be allowed to reopen with limits beginning this Friday at 5 p.m.:

-Gyms at 30% capacity

-Museums & aquariums at 50% capacity

-Playgrounds can reopen

The governor is urging responsibility for people over 65 and those with health risks and says that those populations are safer at home.

Cooper says that mass gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Children down to age 5 will be required to wear a mask.

Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment, and amusement parks will remain closed.

