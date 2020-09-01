First of three vaccine clinics in Lenoir County held at Kinston High School

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department and the county school system collaborated for education and health to make sure students have vaccinations before returning to school.

Lenoir County Schools and the county health department provided walk-in vaccinations for 7th and 12th grade students.

The first of three clinics was held Monday at Kinston High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and provided 7th graders with Tdap and meningitis vaccines. High school seniors received meningitis booster shots. Both vaccines are required vaccinations for students.

In addition to Monday’s clinic, two more clinics are scheduled in September. The first is on September 14th at South Lenoir High School. North Lenoir High School will also host a clinic on September 21st.

“We want to ensure that it’s convenient for our parents. We want to make sure that we provided this resource so that we can keep our children safe,” said Lenoir County Health Director Kiahna Johnson.

The vaccinations are covered by several insurance plans, and provisions are being made for those who are uninsured.

