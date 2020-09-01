Advertisement

First of three vaccine clinics in Lenoir County held at Kinston High School

Lenoir County Public Schools & Health Department offer immunizations
Lenoir County Public Schools & Health Department offer immunizations(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department and the county school system collaborated for education and health to make sure students have vaccinations before returning to school.

Lenoir County Schools and the county health department provided walk-in vaccinations for 7th and 12th grade students.

The first of three clinics was held Monday at Kinston High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and provided 7th graders with Tdap and meningitis vaccines. High school seniors received meningitis booster shots. Both vaccines are required vaccinations for students.

In addition to Monday’s clinic, two more clinics are scheduled in September. The first is on September 14th at South Lenoir High School. North Lenoir High School will also host a clinic on September 21st.

“We want to ensure that it’s convenient for our parents. We want to make sure that we provided this resource so that we can keep our children safe,” said Lenoir County Health Director Kiahna Johnson.

The vaccinations are covered by several insurance plans, and provisions are being made for those who are uninsured.

\Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

News

NCEL 08-31-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer if its not extended or without a new Executive Order

News

Beaufort census visits

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Colon Cancer-Matt H pkg

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Pitt Covid update - Nikki pkg

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

UNCW reports fourth COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
UNCW has identified a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases in Cornerstone Hall.

News

Beaufort County door-to-door census to begin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People in Beaufort County will soon hear someone knocking on their doors as census workers begin doing in-person surveys in the coming weeks.

News

Group shows support for Onslow County Sheriff’s Office by providing free meals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A non-profit group in North Carolina wants police and other first responders to know their efforts are appreciated.

News

Greater Church in Kinston donates school supplies to nearly 150 students, more students on waiting list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Greater Church in Kinston donates school supplies to nearly 150 students, more students on waiting list