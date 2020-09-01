Elderly woman killed in Washington car accident

Washington, N.C. (WITN) - Police say that an elderly woman was killed in a car accident after she pulled out in front of another vehicle Monday.

Washington Police say that the wreck happened Monday just after 4 p.m.

Captain Mike Broadwell says that Lou Ann Cameron, 79, of Washington, was turning left in her Chevy sedan onto John Small Avenue from Avon Road when she was struck by a Nissan seadan heading west on John Small Avenue.

Cameron’s vehicle hit a third vehicle as a result of the initial collision, Broadwell says.

Cameron was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Broadwell says that Jorge Quiroz, 24, of Washington, was not responsible for the wreck but was charged with driving while license revoked.

Quiroz and those in the third vehicle were not taken to the hospital, police say.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.