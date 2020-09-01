ECU football program resumes practice following COVID cluster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football activities are back underway after a COVID-19 cluster earlier this month brought them to a halt.

Assistant Athletics Director Tom McClellan says that the team was cleared to resume activities Tuesday.

It was back on August 20th that the university announced that the team had 10 positive cases of the virus.

On August 27th, ECU said that it would be postponing its September 12th season opener against Marshall.

The pirates season opener is now set for September 26th against UCF.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.