DEPUTIES: Three victims in weekend Duplin County shooting

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say there were three victims in a weekend shooting near Warsaw.

They say it happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the Penny Branch Road area.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

