Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Three victims in weekend Duplin County shooting

Investigators say it happened overnight on Sunday near Warsaw
(Gray tv)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say there were three victims in a weekend shooting near Warsaw.

They say it happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the Penny Branch Road area.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two gyms to reopen in our state

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two gyms are reopening in our state.

Travel

$1.3 million in funding heading to Onslow County airport

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
An Eastern Carolina airport is among a handful in the state to be part of $1.2 billion in grants being awarded through the FAA.

Crime

K9 leads to drug arrest in New Bern

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies arrested and charged Quanterrio Mejias of New Bern with trafficking in heroin and possession with the intent to sell/ deliver cocaine.

Coronavirus

Ban on utility shutoffs set to end

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The ban issued by North Carolina’s Utilities Commission expires on Sept. 1.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: A few storms around Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers will pop up Tuesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

First of three vaccine clinics in Lenoir County held at Kinston High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
First of three Education and health vaccination clinics held at KInston High School on Monday.

News

Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

News

NCEL 08-31-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer if its not extended or without a new Executive Order