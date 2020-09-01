Curfew on alcohol sales extended despite progress into Phase 2.5

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that the state is moving into “Phase 2.5” of it’s re-opening plan beginning Friday.

And though the plan will allow gyms, museums and aquariums, and outdoor playgrounds to re-open in a limited capacity, Cooper has extended restrictions for bars and restaurants.

“It is super frustrating because I’m pretty sure this virus doesn’t have a curfew, it doesn’t discriminate where it goes,” says Jennifer Zerby from Blackbeard’s Triple Play.

The extension of the 11 p.m. curfew on all alcohol says will now last until at least October 2nd.

“The more we can do to slow the spread of this virus, the faster we can turn this dimmer switch on and let everything open,” Cooper says.

But bars and restaurants like Blackbeard’s in New Bern are doing all they can to stay open-- expanding their menu, and extending dinner hours on the weekends just to help make up that lost revenue.

“Fridays and Saturdays though it really did impact our business quite a bit. Those alcohol sales, they’re down a good 25-30%,” Zerby adds.

Cooper’s decision to extend the restrictions only exacerbated what’s been a trying few months for Chris Straight at Prohibition.

“When our restaurant wasn’t fully operational we were doing almost a third of our sales between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.,” says Straight.

Prohibition is set to return to full operation for the first time on Wednesday after a fire devastated much of the kitchen in May.

“It’s been a challenge for a lot of people, and we’ve certainly had our own set of challenges to address,” Straight adds.

Straight says that for six years they had been open seven days a week, 365 days a year until 2 a.m. -- with an exception during Hurricane Florence.

So for he and his wife, the pandemic has been a shock to their system.

He also says that they plan to take advantage of opportunities the City of New Bern has provided restaurants by taking part in outdoor street dining, and increasing takeout and delivery services.

And though the fire still hasn’t been put out on the pandemic, bars hope to see it extinguished sooner, rather than later.

