Advertisement

Curfew on alcohol sales extended despite progress into Phase 2.5

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that the state is moving into “Phase 2.5” of it’s re-opening plan beginning Friday.

And though the plan will allow gyms, museums and aquariums, and outdoor playgrounds to re-open in a limited capacity, Cooper has extended restrictions for bars and restaurants.

“It is super frustrating because I’m pretty sure this virus doesn’t have a curfew, it doesn’t discriminate where it goes,” says Jennifer Zerby from Blackbeard’s Triple Play.

The extension of the 11 p.m. curfew on all alcohol says will now last until at least October 2nd.

“The more we can do to slow the spread of this virus, the faster we can turn this dimmer switch on and let everything open,” Cooper says.

But bars and restaurants like Blackbeard’s in New Bern are doing all they can to stay open-- expanding their menu, and extending dinner hours on the weekends just to help make up that lost revenue.

“Fridays and Saturdays though it really did impact our business quite a bit. Those alcohol sales, they’re down a good 25-30%,” Zerby adds.

Cooper’s decision to extend the restrictions only exacerbated what’s been a trying few months for Chris Straight at Prohibition.

“When our restaurant wasn’t fully operational we were doing almost a third of our sales between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.,” says Straight.

Prohibition is set to return to full operation for the first time on Wednesday after a fire devastated much of the kitchen in May.

“It’s been a challenge for a lot of people, and we’ve certainly had our own set of challenges to address,” Straight adds.

Straight says that for six years they had been open seven days a week, 365 days a year until 2 a.m. -- with an exception during Hurricane Florence.

So for he and his wife, the pandemic has been a shock to their system.

He also says that they plan to take advantage of opportunities the City of New Bern has provided restaurants by taking part in outdoor street dining, and increasing takeout and delivery services.

And though the fire still hasn’t been put out on the pandemic, bars hope to see it extinguished sooner, rather than later.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AAA Labor Day travel advice during COVID pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
If you plan on hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, AAA is offering some advice and tips to get you there safely.

News

Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms

News

Jacksonville Kiwanis Club motorcycle ride to benefit local organizations

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Members of an Onslow County civic group hope an event planned this weekend will help them give back to their community while having a good time.

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

News

Troopers: Ambulance drivers crashes trying to avoid deer

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Investigators say an ambulance crash near Pactolus in Pitt County Tuesday morning happened when the driver tried to avoid hitting a deer.

Latest News

News

Bars & restaurants react to continued restrictions

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Some gyms reopen ahead of decision allowing it

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Weather Authority Forecast, September 1st, 2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast, September 1st, 2020

News

ECU nursing students prepare to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Now, in the midst of a pandemic, the demand for nurses hasn’t stopped, even though some students are having to finish programs online.

News

National Weather Service Virtual Hurricane Forums highlight peak of hurricane season

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
During the peak of hurricane season, the town of Cape Carteret and the National Weather Service hosted a virtual Hurricane Community Forum Tuesday night talking about risks and preparations.

News

Congressmen seek support for American Airlines at PGV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Democrat Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) and Republican Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) are seeking support from Congress that would keep American Airlines flying to and from Pitt-Greenville Airport.