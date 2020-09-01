Beaufort County door-to-door census to begin

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People in Beaufort County will soon hear someone knocking on their doors as census workers begin doing in-person surveys in the coming weeks.

Census workers will be following up with households that have not yet responded to online and mail surveys for the population count.

All census bureau employees will present an official photo ID badge with their name, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date.

Beaufort County Manager Brian Alligood hopes people living in the area engage with the count.

Alligood says, " It’s critical, especially for rural areas to get the count and to get it correct there’s a lot of federal funding that’s associated with that count and we certainly hope that people take the time to be counted and to be counted correctly.”

There’s still time to do the census online. The deadline is September 30th. Just go to 2020census.gov.

