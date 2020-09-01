Advertisement

$1.3 million in funding heading to Onslow County airport

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Onslow County, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina airport is among a handful in the state to be part of $1.2 billion in grants being awarded through the FAA.

Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County will receive $1,383,700 to purchase a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and snow removal equipment and conduct a study.

U.S. Secretary of Tranportation Elaine Chao announced the awarding of the funding Tuesday by the Trump Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

Other airports in North Carolina receiving funding:

• $4,258,611 for Asheville Regional Airport to reconstruct a runway.

• $4,270,000 for Charlotte Douglas International Airport to purchase a zero emissions vehicle and infrastructure.

• $2,742,407 for Fayetteville Regional Airport to expand the terminal building.

• $2,200,000 for Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro for noise mitigation.

• $18,316,468 for the North Carolina state block grant program.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

DEPUTIES: Three victims in weekend Duplin County shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies say there were three victims in a weekend shooting near Warsaw.

News

Two gyms to reopen in our state

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two gyms are reopening in our state.

Crime

K9 leads to drug arrest in New Bern

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies arrested and charged Quanterrio Mejias of New Bern with trafficking in heroin and possession with the intent to sell/ deliver cocaine.

Coronavirus

Ban on utility shutoffs set to end

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The ban issued by North Carolina’s Utilities Commission expires on Sept. 1.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: A few storms around Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers will pop up Tuesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

First of three vaccine clinics in Lenoir County held at Kinston High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
First of three Education and health vaccination clinics held at KInston High School on Monday.

News

Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Horizons at Home summer learning very different than traditional Horizons’ summers

News

NCEL 08-31-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State NAACP President seeks utility moratorium extension; says residents will suffer if its not extended or without a new Executive Order