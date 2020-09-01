$1.3 million in funding heading to Onslow County airport

Onslow County, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina airport is among a handful in the state to be part of $1.2 billion in grants being awarded through the FAA.

Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County will receive $1,383,700 to purchase a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and snow removal equipment and conduct a study.

U.S. Secretary of Tranportation Elaine Chao announced the awarding of the funding Tuesday by the Trump Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

Other airports in North Carolina receiving funding:

• $4,258,611 for Asheville Regional Airport to reconstruct a runway.

• $4,270,000 for Charlotte Douglas International Airport to purchase a zero emissions vehicle and infrastructure.

• $2,742,407 for Fayetteville Regional Airport to expand the terminal building.

• $2,200,000 for Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro for noise mitigation.

• $18,316,468 for the North Carolina state block grant program.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.