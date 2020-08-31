USDA extends free meals for kids for the rest of the year

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will extend several flexibilities through as late as December 31, 2020 to allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.

This move is designed to help ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waivers allow the Summer Food Service program and Seamless Summer Option meals to be served in all areas and at no cost, permits meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times, waives meal pattern requirements as necessary, and allows parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children.

