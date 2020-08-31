Advertisement

Two gyms to reopen in our state

Planet Fitness to reopen in our state, September 1st.
Planet Fitness to reopen in our state, September 1st.(Gray tv)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two gyms will be reopening here in the East, starting September 1st.

Planet Fitness and Crunch Fitness both announced that they are re-opening their doors.

Both fitness centers said they are utilizing a “medical exception.”

This means that they have members with medical needs who need to exercise, however gyms are not allowed to ask those members for medical waivers or even inquire about someones medical history.

That is a direct result of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Medical Privacy Laws.

In a letter to it’s members, Planet Fitness said:

Despite the re-openings, Governor Cooper’s Executive Order that gyms remain closed, is still in effect.

