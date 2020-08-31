Tropical Depression 15 forms off the Carolina coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fifteenth tropical depression of the year has formed off the coast of Cape Fear this evening. The National Hurricane Center has indicated that the system will continue to progress east-northeast over the next few days, passing north of Bermuda Wednesday night.

Intensity forecasts have Tropical Depression 15 becoming a named tropical storm by tonight. While the system is close to Eastern N.C., we are not expecting widespread impacts. Rip current threats will be moderate to high across our beaches on Tuesday and to go along with a slightly higher chance of rain. After Tuesday, we’ll return to a normal early September forecast.

The official track of Tropical Depression 15 as of the 5 pm update (8-31) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.