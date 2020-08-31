Advertisement

Storm debris removal to begin in Bertie County

Bertie County storm debris pickup
Bertie County storm debris pickup(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County says debris removal for construction and demolition debris following the tornado earlier this month begins this Wednesday, September 2nd.

Work will be concentrated on Morning and Woodard Road.

NC DOT will begin county-wide removal of trees and other vegetative debris soon. A date for that to begin will be announced when it is set.

