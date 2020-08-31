Advertisement

POLICE: Medical emergency leads to driver causing multi-vehicle wreck in New Bern

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Police say that a driver having a medical emergency caused a multi-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon.

New Bern police say they responded to the 1200 block of Glenburnie Road around 2:50 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Chevy Avalanche was suffering from a medical condition when they rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of Glenburnie Road and Neuse Boulevard.

Officers say the truck continued south where it ran off the roadway to the right and hit a utility pole guide wire.

The truck then continued into the parking lot of 1200 Glenburnie Road where it hit several vehicles at the fuel pumps, police say.

We’re told the vehicle continued to cross several parking lots where it hit another vehicle at 1204 Glenburnie Road before striking a tree and coming to a stop.

The driver was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Police say there were no other injuries.

If you have any information regarding the collision, you’re asked to call Officer T. Johnson at 252-672-4297.

