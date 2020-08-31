Pitt County inmate charged in fight that injured detention center officer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County inmate faces two additional felonies after officials said he got into a fight with two detention center officers Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Phillip Carmichael, 36, of Columbia was being escorted to his cell via wheelchair by two detention officers at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Officials said Carmichael, while wearing handcuffs and leg shackles, stood and began to fight the officers. He applied a chokehold around one officer’s neck, until other officers arrived and brought the situation under control.

The sheriff’s office said one officer was transported by EMS to Vidant Medical center where he was treated and released.

Carmichael was originally being held under a $2,500 secured bond for attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He now faces two additional felonies; assault on a detention employee inflicting serious injury and assault by strangulation. He is now being held under an additional $50,000 secured bond.

