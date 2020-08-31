Lenoir County Public Schools offering immunizations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If your child still needs vaccinations before the start of the school year then here is the perfect chance for you.

Lenoir County Public Schools are teaming up with the Health Department to offer a walk-in clinic for students in the county.

It’ll be Monday in the Kinston High School gym lobby from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This is targeted towards 7th and 12th-grade students. 7th-grade students must have t-dap and meningitis vaccines and

12th-grade students must have a booster dose of the meningitis vaccine.

If August 31 does not work with your schedule, Lenoir County Public schools are offering other dates such as Sept. 14 in the front lobby at South Lenoir High School and Sept. 21 in the front lobby at North Lenoir High School. All clinic hours are 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Accepted insurance plans include Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, MedCost, North Carolina Health Choice (NCHC), and Medicaid. Provisions are also made for the uninsured.

