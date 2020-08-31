Lenoir Community College equips classrooms with smart technology for student engagement

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As many universities and community colleges try to navigate the world of online classes during the pandemic, one local community college is embracing new technology for students to feel more connected to their courses.

Lenoir Community College leaders installed smart technology in their classrooms. That includes interactive white boards, cameras, and microphones.

LCC offers flex classes, which means students decide if they want to attend class online or in-person.

Professors said they hope students will feel more engaged in class with the new technology. They also want them to be able to interact live with not only the instructors, but also with students who are physically in the classroom.

Dean of Arts and Sciences, Timothy Maddox, said, “With an online class a lot of times it’s just a student logging on and doing the work, and sometimes you miss out on that engagement piece so we were trying to figure out how do we ensure our students online are getting the same quality instruction they would in a classroom. So this synchronous option allows those students to receive that engagement.”

Any student wanting to attend courses in-person, should expect required temperature checks and screenings. Each room also has limited capacity and the classrooms are cleaned in between each class.

