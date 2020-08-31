Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is stressing the importance of sober driving throughout the upcoming holiday weekend as it kicks off its Booze It & Lose It campaign.

The campaign started Monday, August 31, and will conclude on Sunday, September 13.

Troopers throughout the two-week initiative will focus on multiple motor vehicle violations such as excessive speeding, aggressive driving, and driving while distracted. A special emphasis will also be placed on removing impaired motorists.

Last year, the SHP responded to more than 1,351 collisions throughout the Labor Day weekend. Among those collisions, 402 resulted in an injury and 12 resulted in one or more fatalities. 94 collisions within the same time frame occurred due to impairment of either alcohol or drugs.

