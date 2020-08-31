Jim’s Forecast: Quiet Monday; Scattered showers Tuesday

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Monday

Skies will stay mostly sunny on Monday with an east wind at 7-15 mph. Highs will reach seasonable mid to upper 80s with muggy overnight lows in the low 70s. Rain is unlikely, with a 20% or less chance of a stray raindrop late in the day.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

A warm front will move through the area Tuesday bringing a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms from midday through sunset. High pressure will build in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Highs will go from the upper 80s Tuesday to the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will run in the mid 70s.