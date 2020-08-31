Jim’s Forecast: Quiet Monday; Scattered showers Tuesday
Mid 80s Monday will climb to the low 90s by mid week
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Monday
Skies will stay mostly sunny on Monday with an east wind at 7-15 mph. Highs will reach seasonable mid to upper 80s with muggy overnight lows in the low 70s. Rain is unlikely, with a 20% or less chance of a stray raindrop late in the day.
Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday
A warm front will move through the area Tuesday bringing a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms from midday through sunset. High pressure will build in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Highs will go from the upper 80s Tuesday to the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will run in the mid 70s.