Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Quiet Monday; Scattered showers Tuesday

Mid 80s Monday will climb to the low 90s by mid week
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Monday

Skies will stay mostly sunny on Monday with an east wind at 7-15 mph. Highs will reach seasonable mid to upper 80s with muggy overnight lows in the low 70s. Rain is unlikely, with a 20% or less chance of a stray raindrop late in the day.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

A warm front will move through the area Tuesday bringing a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms from midday through sunset. High pressure will build in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Highs will go from the upper 80s Tuesday to the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will run in the mid 70s.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, August 30

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 29 at 6PM

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Hurricane

Laura will pass well north of North Carolina Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is weakening and moving into Arkansas.

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

Latest News

Weather

Updated tracks show landfall in Louisiana for both Laura and Marco

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 22

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast - 8-19-2020

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-18-2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-18-2020