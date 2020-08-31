Governor Cooper extends 11 pm alcohol curfew through September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has extended the 11:00 p.m. sale of alcoholic beverages through October 2, 2020.

Cooper says, “North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it. Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

The curfew went into effect on Friday, July 31, and was set to expire on Aug. 31.

In August, In an effort to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19, Cooper signed Executive Order 162 to extend the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina.

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 pm or that apply to other entities remain in effect.

