ECU student-athletes organize ‘unity march’ for social equality

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — What seemed like the entire ECU athletics department — student-athletes, coaches, staff, and other personnel — organized a ’unity march’ from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to the Cupola on campus Monday afternoon.

Video montage of ECU's unity march on Monday

ECU women's soccer head coach Jason Hamilton reacts to season getting pushed back to spring

