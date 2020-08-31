ECU student-athletes organize ‘unity march’ for social equality

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — What seemed like the entire ECU athletics department — student-athletes, coaches, staff, and other personnel — organized a ’unity march’ from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to the Cupola on campus Monday afternoon.
“We hope that one day we will truly know what equality looks like, and we must start by making changes in our community here in Greenville.”
“Just love the person next to you. Forget the skin color. Forget the gender. We’re all one. We’re all one in God’s body, and let’s just band together so we can get through this.”
“It’s bigger than a march. It’s bigger than a post. It’s much more than that, and it’s very important that us as athletics, us as people go out and vote for someone who is going to perpetuate this message to the rest of the world.”
“While police brutality and racial equality in America are deep-rooted issues that won’t go away overnight, I will continue to speak out. I will speak out with my teammates, my friends, my family, and I will speak out for those who cannot speak out for themselves.”
“Stay committed on what we’re talking about and what we’re protesting for. Stay committed to each other, caring about each other, loving each other, supporting each other, and stay strong as one pirate nation.”
“Black Lives Matter. That’s what this is all about. That’s what most of this is about. Change. All of your posts mostly say ‘Black Lives Matter.’ It’s all about equality and that’s what we don’t have right now, and that is what we need.”
“We are going to be a part of this change in this Greenville community. All right? So go Pirates!”
