Craven County teacher tests positive for COVID-19

The school system says while they legally cannot identify the employee, they were able to confirm the teacher had no contact with any employees in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Schools confirm a teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system says while they legally cannot identify the employee, they were able to confirm the teacher had no contact with any employees in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.

All staff at the affected school have been informed.

Craven County Schools say they are continuing to follow guidance from both the county and state health departments, as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Face coverings are being required in additional to social distancing guidelines by the school system. They are also performing daily temperatures checks and symptom screenings.

The school system also says they are continuing to strictly observe the “three W’s” -- Wear a mask, Wait six feet away from others, and Wash hands often.

All staff members are being advised to stay home and inform the school nurse of any symptoms they may develop.

