Charlie’s Forecast: Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon

Rip current threats will be elevated due to Tropical Depression 15.
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Tuesday

Tropical Depression 15 will swing some more moisture into Eastern N.C. Tuesday as it pulls away from the coast and heads towards Bermuda. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will be spread across the region through the afternoon hours as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be relatively light, blowing in out of the northeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Humidity will follow T.D. 15, settling over the East through the tail end of the work week. A cold front to the northwest will show sluggish movement, keeping us in the standard unsettled summer time weather pattern. Highs will return to the low 90s with the additional humidity making it feel like the triple digits. The heat/humidity combo will lead to scattered showers and storms, each day featuring a 20% chance of rain.

Saturday & Sunday

The sluggish front will finally move into the East this weekend, leading to a better chance of rain. Both Saturday and Sunday will see 40% chance of rain with highs falling from the low 90s to the mid 80s. The front, expected to clear the coast Sunday, will help usher in a slightly cooler temperature trend as we head into next week.

